Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered to further remand the 04 suspects who had been arrested on suspicion over the incident of setting fire to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence, until the August 10.

When the case was called before the Court today (27), the magistrate has also granted permission to name Ivon Andrew Perera, on whom a foreign travel ban has been imposed, as the fifth suspect in the incident after considering a request made by the Crime Investigation Department.

The CID officials informed the court the suspects are being investigated under the Public Property Act and opposed the granting of bail to the suspects at this time, as the investigations regarding the incident are yet at an initial stage.

The CID further said that they are working to obtain assessment reports regarding the damages caused to the official vehicle provided to then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and 03 vehicles belonging to the police including a fire engine, during the incident.

The magistrate who considered a request made by the Criminal Investigation Department, granted permission to obtain a report from the Government Valuation Department on the harm caused to the relevant vehicles.

The attorneys representing the suspects, presenting facts before the court, pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Department has not submitted any evidence to the court to prove that the suspects caused damage to the vehicles and property in this incident.

They questioned as to how charges can be leveled for offences under the Public Property Act in such a situation and requested the court to release them under suitable bail conditions.

However, rejecting the bail applications, the magistrate stated that although no information has been submitted proving that the suspects had definitely caused harm to government property and vehicles, they have failed to show cause as to why they had entered President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence without an invitation.