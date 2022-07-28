Pas Podda injured in gunfire opposite Gampaha Court dies

July 27, 2022   11:36 pm

Underworld figure Saman Rohitha Perera alias ‘Pas Podda’ who was under medical care after suffering gunshot wounds in Gampaha area earlier today (July 27), has succumbed to injuries.

A man who arrived in a car had opened fire at six individuals who were about to leave the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court premises in a cab after ‘Pas Podda’ attended court proceedings.

Four of them including ‘Pas Podda’ were injured in the shooting incident and rushed to the Gampaha District General Hospital for treatment.

As per reports, ‘Pas Podda’ was already in critical condition at the time of hospitalization.

Police are yet to uncover any information regarding the suspects who carried out the shooting and ascertain their motive.

Gampaha Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

