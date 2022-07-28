Showers expected in most parts of the Island

Showers expected in most parts of the Island

July 28, 2022   07:46 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island during the evening or night. Heavy showers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending fromGalle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country

Shooting incident reported at a funeral

Shooting incident reported at a funeral

Dhaniz Ali remanded after arrest for forcibly entering state media institute

Dhaniz Ali remanded after arrest for forcibly entering state media institute

Singapore extends Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days (English)

Singapore extends Gotabaya Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days (English)

Supreme Court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil (English)

Supreme Court extends travel ban on Mahinda and Basil (English)

IMF says Sri Lanka needs to talk with China about debt restructuring (English)

IMF says Sri Lanka needs to talk with China about debt restructuring (English)

Over 4 million users registered with national fuel pass system (English)

Over 4 million users registered with national fuel pass system (English)