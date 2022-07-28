Showers expected in most parts of the Island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at most parts of the Island during the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Ampara district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island during the evening or night. Heavy showers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending fromGalle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.