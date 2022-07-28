Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conveyed her congratulatory wishes to newly-elected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and expressed her conviction for strengthening the ties between the two nations.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I would like to congratulate you on your election in the parliament as the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.”

“I am confident that your wealth of experience, wisdom and political acumen will be instrumental in bringing about the desired peace and prosperity in Sri Lanka. I wish you all success in your endeavours,” the congratulatory letter dated July 25 read.

This year, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are celebrating 50 years of solidarity and friendship, a friendship which is based on historic linkages, shared values and cultures, mutual respect and a multitude of commonalities.

PM Hasina said, “I have the conviction that relations between our two countries will be further strengthened in the coming days through multi-pronged sectoral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two peoples.”

She hoped that the relations of cooperation with the friendly people of Sri Lanka will continue. “I look forward to working with you towards that end,” she added.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lankan President in the country’s Parliament on July 21. Wickremesinghe was administered the oath of office by the chief justice of Sri Lanka, a day after he won a parliament vote.

