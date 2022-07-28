30-year-old dies after gunmen open fire inside house in Ratmalana

30-year-old dies after gunmen open fire inside house in Ratmalana

July 28, 2022   08:00 am

A 30-year-old has been killed in a shooting inside a residence at Silva Mawatha in Ratmalana last night (July 27). According to the police, two unidentified men, who entered the victim’s home, had opened fire at him.

The victim who suffered critical gunshot wounds succumbed to injuries on admission to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila.

He is reportedly a three-wheeler driver by profession.

Preliminary police investigations uncovered that the gunmen have used a T-56 firearm to shoot the victim. However, the cause motive of the perpetrators is yet to be uncovered.

The Mount Lavinia Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

