Youth transferring money via Undiyal arrested with foreign currency

July 28, 2022   09:05 am

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a youth who transfers foreign currency overseas through the informal money transferring method of Undiyal.

The 27-year-old was taken into custody in the area of Galbokka in Weligama in a raid carried out last night (July 27).

The Police STF has seized foreign currencies to the tune of Rs. 17 million from the possession of the suspect. Among the seized currencies were USD 18,208, EUR 20,035, GBP 645, JPY 100,000, QAR 1,000, AED 18,500 and othrt foreign currencies.

The arrestee and the seized foreign currency have been handed over to the Weligama Police for further investigations.

