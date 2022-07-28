Businesses can now register multiple vehicles on national fuel pass

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wikesekara says that businesses with multiple vehicles can now register all their vehicles with their Business Registration Number on the National Fuel Pass.

Fuel requirements for machinery must be registered with the respective Divisional Secretariats with the weekly fuel requirements, he said in a twitter message.

The minister had previously stated that the National Fuel Pass would be upgraded to give an option for Businesses and Organizations that operate multiple vehicles to register all their vehicles with the Business Registration Number.

He had said each vehicle will be given a specific QR code after verification.