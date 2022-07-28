Almost 50% of filling stations adopted fuel pass system: Minister

The Ministry of Power and Energy states that almost 50 percent of filling stations in the country have already adopted the National Fuel Pass system.

In a tweet, Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekara mentioned that 481 filling stations in total have dispensed fuel under this system as of yesterday (July 27).

The lawmaker said that 409 CEYPETCO filling stations and 72 Lanka IOC filling stations are currently supplying fuel in compliance with the national fuel permit.

Minister Wijesekara also stated that 158,208 users have obtained fuel in accordance with the fuel pass.

According to him, a total of 4,296,950 vehicles have been registered with the National Fuel Pass system so far.

Moreover, the ministry also stated that dispensing fuel according to the fuel pass will be implemented at the filling stations across the country effective from the 1st of August.