Almost 50% of filling stations adopted fuel pass system: Minister

July 28, 2022   01:05 pm

The Ministry of Power and Energy states that almost 50 percent of filling stations in the country have already adopted the National Fuel Pass system.

In a tweet, Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekara mentioned that 481 filling stations in total have dispensed fuel under this system as of yesterday (July 27).

The lawmaker said that 409 CEYPETCO filling stations and 72 Lanka IOC filling stations are currently supplying fuel in compliance with the national fuel permit.

Minister Wijesekara also stated that 158,208 users have obtained fuel in accordance with the fuel pass.

According to him, a total of 4,296,950 vehicles have been registered with the National Fuel Pass system so far.

Moreover, the ministry also stated that dispensing fuel according to the fuel pass will be implemented at the filling stations across the country effective from the 1st of August.

 

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

NE3WS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

Multiple shooting incidents reported in the last few days

Covid-19 infections on the rise again

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country

