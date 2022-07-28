The founding chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Prof. G.L. Peris says that implementing the state of emergency within the country in view of the current situation, is against the principles of their party.

Calling a special press conference in Colombo, he stated that the regulations promulgated under the emergency law have the power to nullify all the laws that are provided for the realization of human rights.

“As the founding chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and as a professor of law, I cannot justify the imposition of state of emergency in the current situation in Sri Lanka. That is why I cast my vote against it yesterday in Parliament.”

Meanwhile, MP Dullas Alahapperuma said that the MPs who backed him as a candidate in the voting for electing an interim President agreed not to vote for the emergency law, adding that 41 MPs did not attend the parliament for voting and also that it is clear what the opinion of the majority is.

MPs Prof. G.L. Peiris, Dullas Alahapperuma, Dilan Perera, Dr. Nalaka Godaheva, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Wasantha Yapa Bandara, Udeni Kiridigoda, Lalith Ellawala, K.P.S. Kumarasiri, Dr. Upul Galappatti, and Tilak Rajapaksa representing SLPP had attended the press conference.