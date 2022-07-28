Two senior advisors to the president appointed

On the instructions of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake has appointed two new Senior Advisers to the President.

Accordingly, Professor Sunanda Madduma Bandara has been appointed as the President’s Senior Adviser (Media) and Shenuka Seneviratne as the President’s Senior Adviser (International Media).

They recently assumed duties in those positions, the President’s Media Division said today.

Professor Sunanda Maddumabandara, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, has also served as the Head of the Department of Economics and as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

He also previously served as the Secretary of the State Ministry of Media and also held the position of Director General of Government Information and Director General of Development and Communication at the Ministry of Economic Development.

Shenuka Seneviratne, who has been appointed to the position of Senior Advisor to the President on International Media, is a senior official with experience in diplomatic affairs and also held the position of Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

She has also served as High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Thailand and also as Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva and New York.