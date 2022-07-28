British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton says she held a wide-ranging discussion today with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a twitter message, the High Commissioner said she “raised respect for human rights and due process” in line with United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), during the talks held with the President.

The British High Commissioner also said that she is looking forward to strengthening UK-Sri Lanka relationship within a peaceful, democratic and inclusive space.

Meanwhile President Wickremesinghe had also met with US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung yesterday (July 27) to discuss how the island nation arrived at this point of economic and political crisis.

The focus of the discussion also fell on how the two countries can work together to navigate towards a brighter future for all, the US envoy said in a tweet.

“Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people.”