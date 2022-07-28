British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil
File Photo.

British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil

July 28, 2022   04:50 pm

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton says she held a wide-ranging discussion today with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In a twitter message, the High Commissioner said she “raised respect for human rights and due process” in line with United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), during the talks held with the President. 

The British High Commissioner also said that she is looking forward to strengthening UK-Sri Lanka relationship within a peaceful, democratic and inclusive space.

Meanwhile President Wickremesinghe had also met with US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung yesterday (July 27) to discuss how the island nation arrived at this point of economic and political crisis.

The focus of the discussion also fell on how the two countries can work together to navigate towards a brighter future for all, the US envoy said in a tweet.

“Our countries and our people have been friends and partners for more than 70 years, relationships that will flourish in a Sri Lanka that embraces good governance, respects human rights, and listens to the aspirations of its people.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

Maithripala explains reason for voting against of state of emergency

NE3WS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

NE3WS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

Multiple shooting incidents reported in the last few days

Multiple shooting incidents reported in the last few days

Covid-19 infections on the rise again

Covid-19 infections on the rise again

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina congratulates President Ranil

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country