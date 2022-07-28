Fort Police ordered to hand over Rs. 17.8 Mn found at Presidents House

July 28, 2022   05:37 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has ordered the OIC of the Fort Police today (28), that the money found by the activists in the President’s House and handed over to the police be presented to the court immediately.

The money was found by the protesters on the 9th of July when they stormed the presidential residence during mass anti-government protests.

The Fort Police had previously informed the court that more than Rs. 17.8 million in cash was handed over to the police by the protesters who were at the presidential residence on that day.

The magistrate, who mentioned that although it has been three weeks since the incident, said no report has been submitted to the court regarding the amount of money and ordered that it should be presented to the court as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the magistrate also ordered that four suspects, who were arrested and presented to the court on suspicion of trespassing on the presidential residence, should be released on personal bails of Rs. 500,000 each.

Submitting a report to the court regarding the suspects, the Fort Police informed that the investigations have revealed that these suspects were also present when the money found inside the presidential residence was being counted.

