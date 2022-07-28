Arrest warrants issued on Lahiru Weerasekara and Sugathananda Thero

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued arrest warrants on activists Lahiru Weerasekara and Venerable Tampitiye Sugathananda Thero over failure to attend a court proceeding.

When a case pertaining to unlawful public assembly was called earlier today, Weerasekara and Sugathananda Thero did not appear before the court.

Accordingly, the police requested the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the duo.