801 filling stations in total tested fuel pass QR facility: Minister

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says a total of 801 filling stations across the country have tested and used the National Fuel Pass QR facility since the 21st of July.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the lawmaker 464 stations has used the facility today for 122,469 transactions.

According to Minister Wijeseakara, 4.4 million users have registered with the National Fuel Pass system.

The program is expected to go national on the 1st of August, he added.