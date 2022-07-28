Power cut schedule for tomorrow

Power cut schedule for tomorrow

July 28, 2022   07:44 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a CEB request for a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow, 29th of July.

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:

Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.

Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00am to 8.30am

Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30am to 8.30am

See full schedule below…

 

Demand Management Schedule on 29.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

