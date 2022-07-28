Power cut schedule for tomorrow
July 28, 2022 07:44 pm
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a CEB request for a power cut of 03 hours for tomorrow, 29th of July.
Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:
Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 01 hour and 40 minutes during daytime & 01 hour and 20 minutes during night.
Group CC - 02 hours and 30 minutes from 6.00am to 8.30am
Groups MNOXYZ - 03 hours from 5.30am to 8.30am
See full schedule below…
Demand Management Schedule on 29.07.2022 by Adaderana Online on Scribd