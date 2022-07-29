Fairly heavy showers above 75mm expected in six provinces

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm expected in six provinces

July 29, 2022   07:30 am

Cloudy skies are expected in Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva, Southern, North-Western and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island during the evening or night. Heavy showers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Opaque' loans from China hurt Sri Lanka - USAID Administrator (English)

'Opaque' loans from China hurt Sri Lanka - USAID Administrator (English)

'Opaque' loans from China hurt Sri Lanka - USAID Administrator (English)

British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil (English)

British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil (English)

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country (English)

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country (English)

SLFP leader Maithripala's recommendations to the President (English)

SLFP leader Maithripala's recommendations to the President (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits UNP headquarters, Sirikotha (English)

President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits UNP headquarters, Sirikotha (English)

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris (English)

Declaring state of emergency is against SLPP's principles - GL Peiris (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.28

Social media activist Pathum Kerner arrested

Social media activist Pathum Kerner arrested