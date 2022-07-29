Fairly heavy showers above 75mm expected in six provinces

Cloudy skies are expected in Northern, North Central and Eastern provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva, Southern, North-Western and Eastern provinces during the evening or night.

Showers may occur in Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-central, Uva, Southern and Eastern provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island during the evening or night. Heavy showers may occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.