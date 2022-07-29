U.S. ambassador calls on PM Dinesh

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, calling on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, has discussed the ways the U.S. can support the people of the island nation during this challenging period.

The meeting took place at the Office of the Prime Minister last evening (July 28).

The focus of the discussion also fell on stabilizing and rebuilding the economy, including the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

U.S. envoy stressed that it is essential that leaders uphold due process, access to justice and the rule of law as they work to bring the economy back on track.