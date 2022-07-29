Two arrested with hoarded fuel stocks

Two arrested with hoarded fuel stocks

July 29, 2022   10:59 am

Two suspects who had unlawfully stocked fuel in an unsafe manner have been arrested in Bogahakumbura and Mirissa areas.

The Police Headquarters stated that one of the suspects was arrested in possession of 91 liters of petrol in a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.

The 42-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before Welimada Magistrate’s Court.

The other suspect was apprehended with 4,070 liters of diesel hoarded at Mirissa Fisheries Harbour.

The relevant suspect is a 33-year-old resident of Mirissa area, and he will be produced to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (29).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments

Election chief speaks on holding elections amidst crisis

Election chief speaks on holding elections amidst crisis

Kap'planting ceremony for Kandy Esala Perahera

Kap'planting ceremony for Kandy Esala Perahera

'Opaque' loans from China hurt Sri Lanka - USAID Administrator (English)

'Opaque' loans from China hurt Sri Lanka - USAID Administrator (English)

British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil (English)

British High Commissioner holds wide-ranging talks with President Ranil (English)

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country (English)

How fuel is issued at several filling stations in the country (English)

SLFP leader Maithripala's recommendations to the President (English)

SLFP leader Maithripala's recommendations to the President (English)