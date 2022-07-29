Two arrested with hoarded fuel stocks

Two suspects who had unlawfully stocked fuel in an unsafe manner have been arrested in Bogahakumbura and Mirissa areas.

The Police Headquarters stated that one of the suspects was arrested in possession of 91 liters of petrol in a raid conducted based on a tip-off received by the police.

The 42-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before Welimada Magistrate’s Court.

The other suspect was apprehended with 4,070 liters of diesel hoarded at Mirissa Fisheries Harbour.

The relevant suspect is a 33-year-old resident of Mirissa area, and he will be produced to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (29).