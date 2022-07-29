Man who misused Presidents flag arrested after surrendering

Man who misused Presidents flag arrested after surrendering

July 29, 2022   11:50 am

The man who stole the President’s flag on the 09th of July and used it as a bed sheet has been arrested by the police.

He was taken into custody after he surrendered to the Wellaweediya Police this morning.

On the 09th of July, people in large numbers thronged Colombo to take part in the mass demonstrations against the government over economic mismanagement and corruption.

As the demonstrations made strides, the protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo among several other state buildings and continued to occupy the premises for several days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

Views expressed in political arena

Views expressed in political arena

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments