The man who stole the President’s flag on the 09th of July and used it as a bed sheet has been arrested by the police.

He was taken into custody after he surrendered to the Wellaweediya Police this morning.

On the 09th of July, people in large numbers thronged Colombo to take part in the mass demonstrations against the government over economic mismanagement and corruption.

As the demonstrations made strides, the protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo among several other state buildings and continued to occupy the premises for several days.