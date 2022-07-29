Merchandise export earnings rise to USD 1.2 billion in June

Merchandise export earnings rise to USD 1.2 billion in June

July 29, 2022   12:42 pm

Earnings from merchandise exports increased by 20 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in June 2022, the Export Development Board (EDB) says.

As per statistics released by Sri Lanka Customs, the earnings went up from USD 980.2 million in May to USD 1,208.2 million in June.

This growth in merchandise export earnings is a result of the increase in earnings from the export of apparel and textiles, rubber- and coconut-based products, food and beverages, and seafood, the EDB mentioned further.

