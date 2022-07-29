Ruwan Wijewardene appointed as a presidential advisor

Ruwan Wijewardene appointed as a presidential advisor

July 29, 2022   01:20 pm

Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ruwan Wijewardene has been appointed as Presidential Advisor on Climate Change.

In a statement issued regarding the appointment, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said, “In 2016, Sri Lanka signed the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Currently, the attention of many people around the world is focused on preventing the damage to the earth caused by climate change. Sri Lanka also has a vast responsibility towards this global responsibility.”

This appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to receive the advice and support for a number of projects that need to be implemented covering many areas such as reducing global greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, implementation of renewable energy projects, and building a green economy, the statement read further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

Views expressed in political arena

Views expressed in political arena

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments