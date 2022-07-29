STF arrests two accomplices of Kimbula Ele Guna

The Police Special Task Force has arrested two persons who have been operating the drug syndicate of the organized criminal gang leader “Kibula Ale Guna”.

The relevant suspects were arrested based on information received by the STF Intelligence Division.

The STF officers seized 6kg and 440g of Kerala cannabis, 5g and 300mg of heroin and one M67 live grenade manufactured in a foreign country in possession of the suspects.

One of the arrestees is a 45-year-old resident of Madampitiya Road of Colombo 15 who is named Angamuththu Raja alias “High Coat Raja” and the other is named Nagaraja Robin Nicolas who is aged 32.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the Wattala Police for further inquiries.