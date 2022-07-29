STF arrests two accomplices of Kimbula Ele Guna

STF arrests two accomplices of Kimbula Ele Guna

July 29, 2022   02:50 pm

The Police Special Task Force has arrested two persons who have been operating the drug syndicate of the organized criminal gang leader “Kibula Ale Guna”.

The relevant suspects were arrested based on information received by the STF Intelligence Division.

The STF officers seized 6kg and 440g of Kerala cannabis, 5g and 300mg of heroin and one M67 live grenade manufactured in a foreign country in possession of the suspects.

One of the arrestees is a 45-year-old resident of Madampitiya Road of Colombo 15 who is named Angamuththu Raja alias “High Coat Raja” and the other is named Nagaraja Robin Nicolas who is aged 32.

The arrested suspects were handed over to the Wattala Police for further inquiries.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

Trade unionist who misused Presidents flag under arrest

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

'Kap' planting ritual for Kandy Esala Perahera performed

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

US envoy reiterates support for Sri Lanka during challenging times

Views expressed in political arena

Views expressed in political arena

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

Parliament prorogued; next session on August 03

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Fuel pass QR code system being successfully rolled out

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments

Railway workers rebuts ministers claims on overtime payments