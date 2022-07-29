Merchant Shipping Secretariat limits services

July 29, 2022   03:18 pm

Merchant Shipping Secretariat informs the public that its head office will not be opened for public services on Fridays until further notice.

The Ministry of Port, Shipping and Aviation stated this in an announcement, mentioning that the relevant services were limited in view of the current fuel shortage and limited public transport services.

It is further informed that the clients can obtain services online on Fridays, while the other 04 weekdays are available for all services provided by the Merchant Shipping Secretariat as usual.

In addition, any other required information can be obtained through the following phone numbers and e-mail addresses during office working hours.

For registering seafarers:
shippingoffice@sltnet.lk
071 441 4476

CDC and visa-related matters:
visashipping@yahoo.com
071 441 4476

Shipping agents and freight operators-related matters:
dmsmos@sltnet.lk
077 953 5354

COC and examinations-related matters:
dmsmos@sltnet.lk
072 461 0901

SID identity cards-related matters:
dmsmos@sltnet.lk
070 598 0389

Vessel registration-related matters:
dmsmos@sltnet.lk
071 554 9521

Watchkeeping and COP:
dmsmos@sltnet.lk
077 685 3939

Payments–related matters:
Bank of Ceylon – Taprobane Branch (7040299)

