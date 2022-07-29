New public school bus service operative from Aug

The new public bus transport service for school children, introduced in view of the ongoing fuel crisis, will be in operation from the 01st of August, the National Transport Commission (NTC) says.

Addressing a media briefing this morning, NTC Director-General Dr. Nilan Miranda said the school children using this transport service will be charged the usual bus fare.

At least 40 buses will be up and running in the Western Province from August 01, Dr. Miranda said further, adding that at its initial level, these buses will provide services to transport students to leading schools in several areas including Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Horana, Homagama and Maharagama.

Parents can obtain details about this school bus service by contacting the NTC’s 24-hour hotline 1955 and its official website (www.ntc.gov.lk).