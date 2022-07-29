Social media activist Pathum Kerner remanded

Social media activist Pathum Kerner remanded

July 29, 2022   04:24 pm

Social media activist Pathum Kerner, who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has been remanded until the 04th of August until an identification parade is carried out on that day.

He was produced before Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala today (July 29).

Kerner was taken into custody yesterday (July 28) in connection with the unruly incidents reported at the entry road to the parliament near Polduwa Junction earlier this month.

Reportedly, Kerner had assembled people to the Polduwa Junction on the 13th of July and breached the barricades set up for the security of the parliament.

