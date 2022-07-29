CCPI-based headline inflation hits 60.8% in July

Headline inflation of Sri Lanka, as measured by the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) change in the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI, 2013=100) increased to 60.8% in July 2022 from 54.6% in June 2022.

This increase in Y-o-Y inflation was driven by the monthly increases of both Food and Non-Food categories.

Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 90.9% in July 2022 from 80.1% in June 2022, while Non-Food inflation (Y-o-Y) increased to 46.5% in June 2022 from 42.4% in June 2022.

