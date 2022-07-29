931 filling stations adopted fuel pass system so far - Minister

Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says 931 filling stations across the island have adopted the National Fuel Pass QR code system as at 3.30 p.m. today (July 29).

Out of these filling stations, 531 have actively used the fuel pass system today, the lawmaker said further taking to his official Twitter account.

According to Minister Wijesekara, at least 4.6 million vehicles have been registered with the fuel pass system so far.