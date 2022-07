The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved a CEB request for a power cut of three hours for the 30th and 31st of July.

Accordingly, the power cut will be imposed as follows:



Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW:

One hour and 40 minutes between 10.20 am and 6.30 pm

One hour and 20 minutes between 6.00 pm and 10.30 pm

Power Interruption Schedule for July 30 and 31 by Adaderana Online on Scribd