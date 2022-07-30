British envoy engages in wide-ranging talks with President

July 30, 2022   12:00 am

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat, on Thursday (July 28).

Congratulating President Wickremesinghe on taking office, the British envoy held a wide-ranging discussion with President Wickremesinghe.

The Head of State briefed her of the steps being taken toward economic recovery and political stability, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The discussion has focused on several areas including Sri Lanka’s accountability towards human rights and due process in line with UN Human Rights.

During the discussion, President Wickremesinghe has noted that he looks forward to enhance cooperation between the two countries and the High Commissioner assured her fullest support in this regard.

