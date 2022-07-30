Killing of MP Amarakeerthi: Police seek public assistance to identify 08 suspects

The police are seeking public assistance to apprehend 08 individuals who are suspected to be directly involved in the killing of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer.

Accordingly, the police have requested the public to assist in establishing the identities of the suspects which are yet to be confirmed.

The police have released several photos of the suspects to the media, appealing to the public to provide any information of them via the contact numbers 011 251 4217 or 071 859 2868.

The number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the incident stands at 35, said the police.

The parliamentarian and a police sergeant attached to his security detail were killed in a mob attack amidst the nationwide unrest on the 9th of May this year.