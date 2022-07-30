Several areas to receive fairly heavy rainfall today

July 30, 2022   07:24 am

Cloudy skies are expected in the Southern half of the island, the Department of Meteorology said today, adding that showers or thundershowers are possible over most places on the island, particularly during the afternoon or night.

Showers may occur in Eastern, southern and western coastal areas during the morning.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota District.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and Batticaloa, and heavy showers may occur at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-25 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be moderate at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

