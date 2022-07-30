Spain reports first monkeypox-related death in Europe

July 30, 2022   08:34 am

Spain has reported what is thought to be Europe’s first monkeypox-related death in the current outbreak of the disease.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside Africa in the current wave.

According to a World Health Organization report from 22 July, only five deaths had been reported worldwide, all in Africa.

The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report, the Spanish health ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country, only 64 of these were women.

Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 had been hospitalised and one had died.

A spokesperson for Spain’s health ministry declined to give further details on the deceased person.

The Brazilian victim was a 41-year-old man who, according to the health ministry, also suffered from lymphoma and a weakened immune system.

“The comorbidities aggravated his condition,” the ministry said.

It added that the patient was hospitalised in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte and died from septic shock after being taken to the intensive care unit.


Source: The Guardian
-Agencies

