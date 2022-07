The water supply to parts of Colombo will be suspended from 9.00 pm today (July 30) until 8.00 am tomorrow (July 31), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) says.

Thereby, Colombo 09, 10, 11 and 12 areas will be affected by the 11-hour water cut.

According to the NWSDB, the water supply is interrupted due to an essential upgrade of the Greater Colombo Water and Wastewater Management System.