Number of filling stations using NFP system reached record high yesterday

July 30, 2022   11:24 am

The highest number of filling stations using the National Fuel Pass QR system in a single day was reported on Friday (July 29) with 657 stations using the platform, Minister of Power & Energy Kanchana Wijesekara.

In an update on the implementation of the fuel pass system, the lawmaker said a total of 962 out of the 1,190 filling stations across the island have adopted the platform as at 8.30 pm on Friday.

According to him, more than 4.6 million vehicles including at least have been registered with the National Fuel Pass system so far.

The program is expected to be rolled out island-wide starting from the 01st of August.

