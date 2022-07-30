Schools to continue onsite lessons three days per week

All government and government-approved schools will continue to function during regular hours on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from the 01st to 05th of August, the Ministry of Education says.

Meanwhile, home-based learning activities or online teaching will be provided on Wednesdays and Fridays when lessons are not delivered onsite.

The decision was taken following a virtual meeting chaired by Education Minister. It was attended by Education Secretary and other ministerial officials.

However, in schools where students and teachers are not severely affected by transport facilities, onsite lessons can be delivered on Wednesday and Fridays as well, at the discretion of the school principal, teachers and zonal director of education.

In view of the prevailing situation, a flexible timetable can be followed so that every teacher is able to come to the school for at least three days to deliver onsite lessons.

The Road Passenger Transport Authority will deploy privately-owned school buses to transport students and teachers. They can obtain this transport service by paying the usual bus fare.

On July 20, the Education Ministry announced that in-person learning in schools are limited to three days a week, until further notice.

This was communicated in a circular issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Education, M.N. Ranasinghe, to all provincial education secretaries, provincial education directors, zonal education directors, divisional deputy/assistant education directors and schools principals.