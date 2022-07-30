Thirteen arrested over unruly behaviour at filling stations

The police have arrested 13 people who were engaged in unruly behaviour at filling stations in separate incidents reported from multiple areas since yesterday.

Two of them were taken into custody early this morning for behaving in a disorderly manner near a filling station in Polonnaruwa police area, while under the influence of alcohol.

In another development, a man from Angunukolapelessa who was obstructing the duties of police officers at a filling station in Hungama area was also placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, two intoxicated youths were apprehended they were involved in an argument with the manager of a filling station in Yakkala area and berated a police officer who attempted to bring the situation under control.

Among the arrestees is a man who assaulted a field officer of a co-operative society at a fuel queue outside the Hingurakgoda co-operative filling station. A sharp weapon in his possession was seized by the police.

In Karandeniya area, a man has made an attempt to torch his own motorcycle. He was arrested after the filling station employees intervened to prevent the commotion.

Several more disorderly behaviour was also reported at filling stations in Padukka, Galgamuwa, Kattankudy, Thalahena, Imaduma and Miriswatta areas.