Fuel pass: Registering with vehicle revenue licence number allowed from tomorrow

July 30, 2022   03:20 pm

Vehicle owners, who were unable to register for the National Fuel Pass QR system with the chassis number, will be allowed to register with the vehicle revenue licence number from tomorrow (July 31), Minister Kanchana Wijesekara says.

The decision was taken at the progress review meeting on the fuel pass QR system held this morning.

At this meeting, proposals were received from the public, the Power & Energy Minister said taking to his official Twitter handle today.

Further, public complaints, tech issues, new developments and countrywide rollout of the programme from the 01st of August were also taken up for discussion.

