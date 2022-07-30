The man who stole the President’s official flag and used it as a bedsheet has been remanded until the 05th of August.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

He was taken into custody after he surrendered to the Wellaweediya Police last morning.

On the 09th of July, people in large numbers thronged Colombo to take part in the mass demonstrations against the government over economic mismanagement and corruption.

As the demonstrations made strides, the protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo among several other state buildings and continued to occupy the premises for several days.