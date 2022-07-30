Man arrested for stealing Presidents flag remanded

Man arrested for stealing Presidents flag remanded

July 30, 2022   03:30 pm

The man who stole the President’s official flag and used it as a bedsheet has been remanded until the 05th of August.

The suspect was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

He was taken into custody after he surrendered to the Wellaweediya Police last morning.

On the 09th of July, people in large numbers thronged Colombo to take part in the mass demonstrations against the government over economic mismanagement and corruption.

As the demonstrations made strides, the protesters stormed the President’s House in Colombo among several other state buildings and continued to occupy the premises for several days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Ranil pays homage to Sri Dalada Maligawa

President Ranil pays homage to Sri Dalada Maligawa

President Ranil pays homage to Sri Dalada Maligawa

Vegetable prices at Manning Market drop by 50%

Vegetable prices at Manning Market drop by 50%

Three buses on Route 138 operating free of charge today

Three buses on Route 138 operating free of charge today

More hoarded fuel stocks seized from several areas

More hoarded fuel stocks seized from several areas

Pubudu Jayagoda says current govt has no plan of action

Pubudu Jayagoda says current govt has no plan of action

PM assures state of emergency is not for repressing protesters

PM assures state of emergency is not for repressing protesters

Directives issued to District Secretaries on fuel distribution

Directives issued to District Secretaries on fuel distribution

President Ranil's invitation to all MPs

President Ranil's invitation to all MPs