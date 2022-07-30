All-party govt, the best way to resolve crisis situation - President

All-party govt, the best way to resolve crisis situation - President

July 30, 2022   06:03 pm

The best way to resolve the current crisis situation in the country is an all-party government, President Ranil Wickremesinghe says.

He made this remark delivering a special statement while at the President’s House in Kandy this evening (July 30).

The Head of State, who is currently on a visit to Kandy, also paid homage to Sri Dalada Maligawa. This marks his first visit to the historic landmark site after taking office as the President of Sri Lanka last week.

On Friday (July 29), President Wickremesinghe extended an invitation to all Members of Parliament to join discussions on forming an all-party government to create economic and social stability in the country.

