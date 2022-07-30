January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Fuel pass: Registering with vehicle revenue license to be allowed

Fuel pass: Registering with vehicle revenue license to be allowed

Fuel pass: Registering with vehicle revenue license to be allowed

President Ranil on visit to Kandy

President Ranil on visit to Kandy

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.30

Struggles need political leadership  Nalinda Jayatissa

Struggles need political leadership  Nalinda Jayatissa

Maithripala to deliver keynote speech at Intl Leadership Conference in Manila

Maithripala to deliver keynote speech at Intl Leadership Conference in Manila

Probe into several Aragalaya activists who stayed at star-class hotel

Probe into several Aragalaya activists who stayed at star-class hotel

Soft liquor licences for SLTDA-registered establishments

Soft liquor licences for SLTDA-registered establishments

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm