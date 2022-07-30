More COVID infections and deaths reported today

The Health Ministry says that another 83 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today, bringing the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 665,526.

Following the new development, the number of patients under medical care or receiving home-based care now stands at 922.

Meanwhile, the death toll moved to 16,556 after 03 more fatalities, confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday, were confirmed today.