Pas Podda murder: Another man injured in Gampaha shooting dies

Another individual who suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting incident near the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court earlier this week died this morning (July 30).

According to hospital sources, the 52-year-old was under medical care at the ICU of Gampaha District General Hospital.



In the gunfire which took place on Wednesday (July 27), underworld figure Saman Rohitha Perera alias ‘Pas Podda’ and three others were wounded. Several hours later, ‘Pas Podda’ succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the Gampaha District General Hospital.

A man who arrived in a car had opened fire at six individuals who were about to leave the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court premises in a cab after ‘Pas Podda’ attended court proceedings.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. It was reported that ‘Pas Podda’ was already in critical condition at the time of hospitalization.

Police are yet to uncover any information regarding the suspects who carried out the shooting and ascertain their motive.

Gampaha Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, another person who was injured in the shooting has been discharged from the hospital.