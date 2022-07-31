Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country

July 31, 2022   08:55 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will elsewhere particularly during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Galle and Matara districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturaivia Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

