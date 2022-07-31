51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

A person has been killed in a shooting incident on Vivekananda Road in the Foreshore Police Area in Colombo.

The shooting had been carried out by two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle last night (30).

The 51-year-old shooting victim had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Colombo National Hospital.

The deceased is a resident of Vivekananda Road in Kotahena.

The incident had been recorded in a nearby CCTV camera while police are probing the motive behind the shooting.