51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena
July 31, 2022 09:18 am
A person has been killed in a shooting incident on Vivekananda Road in the Foreshore Police Area in Colombo.
The shooting had been carried out by two unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motorcycle last night (30).
The 51-year-old shooting victim had succumbed to injuries after being rushed to the Colombo National Hospital.
The deceased is a resident of Vivekananda Road in Kotahena.
The incident had been recorded in a nearby CCTV camera while police are probing the motive behind the shooting.