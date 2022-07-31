Couple wanted over murder arrested attempting to flee country

A couple wanted in connection with a murder committed in the Mount Lavinia area have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, as they were attempting to travel to Dubai.

Accordingly, the 31-year-old male and 19-year-old female, who are suspects in the murder of an individual on July 27 in the Mount Lavinia police area, were arrested by police at the BIA last night.

Based on information received by the Mount Lavinia HQI Chief Inspector that the suspects were preparing to escape to Dubai, the OIC of the Katunayake Airport Police was alerted of the attempt to flee the country.

Subsequently, the officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the airport had imposed a temporary travel ban against them.

The suspects were arrested after they had arrived at the airport yesterday to board an Emirates flight to Dubai at 8.35 p.m. while they were handed over to Mount Lavinia Police last night.