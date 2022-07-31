Couple wanted over murder arrested attempting to flee country

Couple wanted over murder arrested attempting to flee country

July 31, 2022   02:09 pm

A couple wanted in connection with a murder committed in the Mount Lavinia area have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, as they were attempting to travel to Dubai.

Accordingly, the 31-year-old male and 19-year-old female, who are suspects in the murder of an individual on July 27 in the Mount Lavinia police area, were arrested by police at the BIA last night.

Based on information received by the Mount Lavinia HQI Chief Inspector that the suspects were preparing to escape to Dubai, the OIC of the Katunayake Airport Police was alerted of the attempt to flee the country.

Subsequently, the officers of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the airport had imposed a temporary travel ban against them. 

The suspects were arrested after they had arrived at the airport yesterday to board an Emirates flight to Dubai at 8.35 p.m. while they were handed over to Mount Lavinia Police last night. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister