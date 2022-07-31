Island-wide police raids to arrest suspects hoarding fuel

Island-wide police raids to arrest suspects hoarding fuel

July 31, 2022   02:55 pm

Sri Lanka Police says that 33 persons have been arrested for hoarding fuel following island-wide raids carried out during the last 24 hours ending at 6.00 am today (31). 

During the police raids carried out between 6am yesterday and 6am today, 33 suspects have been arrested for illegally hoarding, storing and selling fuel.

Police officers have also seized 1,108.9 litres of petrol and 1,441 litres of diesel as well as 09 litres of kerosene during these raids.  

A total of 1,220 raids have been carried out across the island so far. 

Meanwhile the Police Spokesman’s Office said that 10 more suspects were arrested for unruly behaviour in fuel queues during the last 3 days.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister