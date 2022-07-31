Island-wide police raids to arrest suspects hoarding fuel

Sri Lanka Police says that 33 persons have been arrested for hoarding fuel following island-wide raids carried out during the last 24 hours ending at 6.00 am today (31).

During the police raids carried out between 6am yesterday and 6am today, 33 suspects have been arrested for illegally hoarding, storing and selling fuel.

Police officers have also seized 1,108.9 litres of petrol and 1,441 litres of diesel as well as 09 litres of kerosene during these raids.

A total of 1,220 raids have been carried out across the island so far.

Meanwhile the Police Spokesman’s Office said that 10 more suspects were arrested for unruly behaviour in fuel queues during the last 3 days.