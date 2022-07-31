One dead, 3 injured in shooting at Rathgama

One dead, 3 injured in shooting at Rathgama

July 31, 2022   03:16 pm

One person is reported dead and 03 others have been injured following a shooting incident at Rathgama in Galle this afternoon (31).

Police said the shooting was carried out by two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle, who had later fled the scene, at a residence in the Gammaddegoda area in Rathgama. 

A 48-year-old male had died on the spot while three others who sustained gunshot wounds have been hospitalized while at least one of them is in critical condition. 
 
Rathgama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister

Chinese Ambassador calls on newly-appointed Prime Minister