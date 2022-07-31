One dead, 3 injured in shooting at Rathgama

One person is reported dead and 03 others have been injured following a shooting incident at Rathgama in Galle this afternoon (31).

Police said the shooting was carried out by two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle, who had later fled the scene, at a residence in the Gammaddegoda area in Rathgama.

A 48-year-old male had died on the spot while three others who sustained gunshot wounds have been hospitalized while at least one of them is in critical condition.



Rathgama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.