Patali Champika says no invitation to form all-party govt

July 31, 2022   05:30 pm

MP Patali Champika Ranawaka says that they have not received an invitation to join an all-party government.

The former minister stated this while speaking to the media after attending an event held at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Asked why they are still holding back despite being invited to join an all-party government, he said that in the letter sent by the President, he has not invited to join an all-party government.

“In this letter, he has asked for our opinion on a constitutional amendment based on the 19th amendment and the oversight committee to be created before the parliament. We will provide answers to that,” he said. 

“He has not invited to form an all-party government,” Ranawaka said, referring to the President’s letter.

He said the President has sought their opinion on the aforementioned two matters for a common programme. 

The parliamentarian said they hope that President will present the Throne Speech and present his views on the economic and political program and the democratic programme that he is going to implement. 

Trust in the government will not build under the ongoing programme, he said. 

