Weather advisory for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology says that Southwest Monsoon flow is likely to strengthen from tomorrow, 01st August onwards.

Hence strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota from tomorrow onwards, it said issuing an advisory.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and these sea areas will be rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in naval and fishing activities in the above-mentioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.