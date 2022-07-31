Weather advisory for strong winds and rough seas

Weather advisory for strong winds and rough seas

July 31, 2022   05:42 pm

The Department of Meteorology says that Southwest Monsoon flow is likely to strengthen from tomorrow, 01st August onwards.

Hence strong winds gusting up to 60-70 kmph and very rough seas can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota from tomorrow onwards, it said issuing an advisory.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo and these sea areas will be rough at times.

There is a possibility to increase swell waves (about 2.5 – 3.5 m) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The naval and fishing communities who are engaged in naval and fishing activities in the above-mentioned sea areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.07.31

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' launched in Ragama

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

51-year-old man shot dead in Kotahena

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Registration to Fuel Pass with revenue license available now

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Prime Minister worships Sri Dalada Maligawa

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Patali Champika says no invitation to form an all-party govt.

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?

Row over arrival of Chinese vessel in Sri Lanka intensifies?