QR code fuel quota system to be updated at midnight today

July 31, 2022   06:57 pm

The National Fuel Pass or QR Code system will be applied in all fuel stations island-wide with effect from tomorrow (August 01), says Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera. 

He requested all fuel station owners and management to dispense fuel only with the QR code system and to check the QR code vehicle number on the device with the number plate of the vehicle to verify details.

He also said that the QR fuel quota system will be updated at midnight today (31). The quota of fuel for each vehicle will be the same as the existing quota next week as well, the minister said.

In a twitter message erlier today, Minister Wijesekera said that as at 3.30pm today, almost 5 million vehicles have registered with the fuel pass and almost 95% of fuel stations have adopted the NFP QR code system.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Power and Energy says that it will be possible to register with the revenue license number from today (31) for vehicles that cannot be registered with the chassis number for the National Fuel Pass.

The ministry points out that so far, necessary solutions have been provided for all areas where there were problems in obtaining the fuel pass.

Preparations have been made to start fuel distribution across the island from tomorrow (Aug. 01) under the national fuel pass or QR Code system and quota system.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Power and Energy points out that the system based on the last digit of the number plate, the token system and other systems that had been in place so far will not be valid from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Power and Energy is requesting the public to refrain from gathering at the fuel stations from tomorrow and causing congestion as they have a week to get their respective fuel quota from the fuel stations across the island.

